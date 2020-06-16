Sold

Court-appointed receiver DENNIS WALLACE is selling Country KVMO/VANDALIA, MO; Americana KLUQ (K-WULF)/HERMANN, MO; and Americana KWUL (K-WULF)/ELSBERRY, MO to EAST CENTRAL BROADCASTING, LLC for $2,500 in hourly fees accrued by the receiver plus up to $3 million in debt forgiven by the buyer.

In other filings with the FCC, ENTRAVISION HOLDINGS, LLC is selling KCVR-A/LODI, CA to PUNJABI AMERICAN MEDIA, LLC for $250,000.

NORTH TEXAS RADIO GROUP, L.P. is selling KVUT/CUNEY, TX to the UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT TYLER for $120,000.

ROBERT E. PHILLIPS II is selling Silent WPAK-A-W260DJ/FARMVILLE, VA to EMORY F. BEARDEN's WHITE PINE ENTERPRISES, INC. for $501.

And PROVIDENCE EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION, INC. is donating Contemporary Christian KPEF/WHITE CASTLE, LA to PORT ALLEN EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING FOUNDATION; the deal also includes the donee paying $40,000 to the donor in a promissory note with 40 monthly payments of $1,000 each.

