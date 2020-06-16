Genier (Photo: CBC)

CBC YUKON morning host CHRISTINE GENIER has resigned from the station over the lack of Indigenous and Black representation at the CBC.

The CBC reports that GENIER, host of "YUKON MORNING" since last OCTOBER, told listeners at the end of the JUNE 8th edition of the show about her concerns and that the network's standards and practices, which proscribe personal opinions in cases of controversy, made it hard for her to speak out as an Indigenous woman.

A statement from CBC Head of Public Affairs CHUCK THOMPSON said that GENIER "is a powerful storyteller who helped us contribute to the conversation in WHITEHORSE. We thank CHRISTINE for her time with CBC YUKON; she will be missed."

Hear GENIER's JUNE 8th statement here.

