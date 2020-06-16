Meier (Photo: garrymeier.com)

ROBERTFEDER.COM is reporting that NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO is in talks with former afternoon host GARRY MEIER to return to the station.

FEDER cites unnamed sources as confirming that EVP SEAN COMPTON is talking to MEIER about replacing current afternoon host ROE CONN when CONN's contract expires at the end of the year. MEIER, a longtime CHICAGO radio fixture as both a solo act and for his years as co-host with STEVE DAHL, left WGN in 2014 and has been podcasting since 2016.

