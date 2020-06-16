Helping Animal Shelters

iHEARTMEDIA and pet food company BETTER CHOICE COMPANY and its HALO and TRUDOG brands are partnering to donate $100,000 in cash and $100,000 worth of product to animal shelters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The shelters benefiting from the BETTER CHOICE COMPANY's COVID-19 Relief Initiative were located in ATLANTA, PHOENIX, INDIANAPOLIS, LOS ANGELES, LONG ISLAND, and SAN FRANCISCO.

"Donations play a large role for many animal shelters across the US," said BETTER CHOICE CEO WERNER VON PEIN. "Through our partnership with iHEARTMEDIA we hope to fill some of the void left by decreased donations during the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe that each and every animal impacts our lives and ultimately plays a role in improving our collective well-being. This includes sheltered animals, and that’s why we take giving back so seriously—to help nourish and transform shelter pets to help give them their very best chance at a forever home."

iHEARTMEDIA EVP/Corporate Development and Ventures PETER VOLYNSKY added, “We are delighted to work with BETTER CHOICE on the COVID-19 Relief Initiative during this critical time of need."

« see more Net News