Laura Segura (Photo: Rich Polk/Recording Academy)

VARIETY today (6/16) reports that RECORDING ACADEMY VP/Membership & Industry Relations LAURA SEGURA has been named Executive Director for MUSICARES, the charitable wing of the ACADEMY.

ACADEMY Chair and interim President/CEO HARVEY MASON JR said, "On behalf of everyone at the RECORDING ACADEMY, we are so excited and proud that LAURA SEGURA is moving up to lead MUSICARES. LAURA's incredible work here over the past seven years has proven her to be an invaluable member of the ACADEMY's team. We look forward to the great things we know she will accomplish with us in her new role."

MUSICARES Board of Directors Chair STEVE BOOM said, "LAURA’s energy, drive, and depth of industry knowledge gained from working with 21,000 RECORDING ACADEMY members across the country is central to shaping the future of MUSICARES. As musicians and industry members now face unprecedented hardships, there is nobody better suited to focus on augmenting current emergency services, and enhance permanent programs providing much-needed relief."

SEGURA said, "I am humbled to join the MUSICARES team during such a monumental moment. I feel it is my personal calling to amplify MUSICARES' cause. It is through taking care of music people that we ensure music remains an integral part of all our lives. In the immediate term, we need to effectively transition from emergency mode into a long-term recovery effort. Unfortunately, COVID-19 and its related toll on the health and well-being of music people will be felt for years to come."

