SUMMITMEDIA’s BEVERLEE BRANNIGAN has departed the company, where she had been promoted in JANUARY from WICHITA President/GM, to SVP Programming (NET NEWS 1/10). BRANNIGAN served as President/GM of the WICHITA cluster for nearly six years and has many years of programming experience throughout the country. She is a member of the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME, has coached CMA Broadcast Personalities of the Year, and has programmed Country KFDI/WICHITA to a CMA Station of the Year Award.

BRANNIGAN shared the news on FACEBOOK TODAY (6/16), writing, “FRIDAY was my last day with SUMMITMEDIA. Business. It happens. Here’s what I don’t want you to say about that: Radio sucks. I’ll never listen to those stations again. That’s dumb and mean. Business is hard, and my former colleagues and friends are putting their hearts into making their radio stations the best they can be. So please listen more. And advertise there, because it works …. You know where to find me. See you soon.” Reach out to her here.

