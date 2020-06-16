Special

Twenty CLEVELAND radio stations will simulcast a show on racial issues TOMORROW (6/17). “Justice For All: A Conversation about Race, Equality and Inclusion" is being produced by RADIO ONE, iHEARTMEDIA, ENTERCOM, GOOD KARMA BRANDS, and SALEM, and will include CLEVELAMD Mayor FRANK JACKSON, Police Chief CALVIN WILLIAMS, DESTINATION CLEVELAND CEO DAVID GILBERT, and URBAN LEAGUE OF GREATER CLEVELAND Pres./CEO MARSHA MOCKABEE. The 90-minute show will be hosted by former CBS affiliate WOIO-TV (CBS 19) anchor ROMONA ROBINSON.

"A discussion as significant as this one requires all of us to come together and listen to each other,” a joint statement from the five radio corporations said. “Together, these radio stations reach more than 95% of the people in CLEVELAND -- people of all ages, races and backgrounds. We all recognize this unique inflection point in the history of our city and our country. Now is the time to share in a meaningful dialogue that allows us to hear people on all sides, recognize our similar views and discuss how we can begin to work together towards meaningful progress, including justice and equity for all."

The show will be heard on iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WAKS (96.5 KISS FM), Country WGAR, Adult Hits WHLK (106.5 THE LAKE), Classic Hits WMJI (MAJIC 105.7), Active Rock WMMS, News-Talk WTAM-A-W295DE, Alternative WMMS-HD2-W256BT (ALT 99.1), Urban WAKS-HD2-W291BV (REAL 106.1), and Sports WARF-A (FOX SPORTS 1350 THE GAMBLER); ENTERCOM Sports WKRK (92.3 THE FAN), Classic Rock WNCX, Hot AC WQAL (Q104), and AC WDOK (STAR 102); RADIO ONE Hip Hop WENZ (Z107.9), Urban AC WZAK, Gospel WJMO-A-W233CG (PRAISE 94.5), and News-Talk WERE-A; GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (950 ESPN CLEVELAND); and SALEM Religion WHKW-A-W245CY (THE WORD).

