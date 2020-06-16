Lamb

BIG MACHINE RECORDS has promoted KRIS LAMB from VP to SVP/Promotion & Digital. The company has also extended the contracts of three of its regionals, Director of Northeast Promotion and Marketing BROOKE DIAZ, Director of West Promotion and Marketing BILL LUBITZ and Director of Southeast Promotion and Marketing JEFF DAVIS.

“These four individuals represent the heart and soul of BIG MACHINE,” said label GM CLAY HUNNICUTT. “KRIS LAMB’s leadership and example to our team through good and tough times has been invaluable, and his elevation to Senior Vice President represents that. He will continue to be a force of positivity and winning for years to come at The Machine. The passion, work, and determination of all of these individuals is second to none. We could not be happier that we’ll all be growing and succeeding together for many years to come.”

LAMB joined BIG MACHINE RECORDS for West Coast promotion duties in 2010 after working for LYRIC STREET RECORDS. He was named VP/Promotion at the label in 2017, segueing from the same post at then sister label DOT RECORDS (NET NEWS 3/9/17). He also serves as an adjunct professor of Music Promotion Strategies at his alma mater, NASHVILLE’s BELMONT UNIVERSITY.

DIAZ joined the company in 2014 in the role of West Coast promotion representative before transitioning to Northeast promotion in 2017. LUBITZ has been at BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP for six years, with former stops at BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT and KWNR/LAS VEGAS. DAVIS joined BIG MACHINE in 2008 after previous stops at THE EQUITY MUSIC GROUP, ELEKTRA, MCA and EPIC RECORDS.

