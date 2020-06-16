Changes

The 2020 RADIO MERCURY AWARDS, which previously postponed its award ceremony until OCTOBER 6th (NET NEWS 3/24), has canceled the live event due to the pandemic and will not hand out prize money or trophies this year, although winners will be announced and a virtual event will be held in lieu of the live show. Entries for 2020, which will be free and will add new categories, are being moved into the 2021 competition, and 2020 winners will be eligible for the 2021 competition. The 2020 winners will be announced via livestream at 7p (ET) on OCTOBER 6th.

“The RADIO MERCURY AWARDS has a long-lasting heritage and reputation in recognizing outstanding radio creative,” said RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER. “The advertising and radio industries have put a lot of heart and soul into serving their consumers during COVID-19, and we are looking forward to honoring the excellence of the creative community.”

“We are living in a very unique time, and there isn't a better medium to create a time capsule of what’s currently happening than radio,” added Chief Judge and BBDO ATLANTA CCO ROBIN FITZGERALD. “The RADIO MERCURY AWARDS is wrapping its arms around this moment and celebrating the work that is rising to the challenge.”

12 winners will be honored in 9 categories, “Best Creative Radio Spot,” “Best Brand Action Spot,” “Best Spot for a Cause,” “Best Use of Humor in a Spot,” “Best DIY Radio Spot,” “Best Use of Audio,” “Best Use of Sound/Music,” “Best Radio Station/Group Promotional Spot” and “Best Student Radio Script.”

Find out more, including submission guidelines, at www.radiomercuryawards.com or contact mercury@rab.com.

