Dokke, left, and Davidson (Photo: Katie Kauss)

Hit Country songwriter DALLAS DAVIDSON is expanding his NASHVILLE-based publishing company, PLAY IT AGAIN MUSIC (PIA), to include label and artist management divisions, and has hired former CURB/WORD ENTERTAINMENT SVP/GM RYAN DOKKE as CEO, effective immediately. DAVIDSON launched PIA MUSIC in 2015.

In his newly-created position, DOKKE will oversee PIA MUSIC’s publishing, label and management operations. Additionally, he will work with DAVIDSON on the group’s overall strategic vision for each of its three divisions. PIA’s current roster includes songwriters KYLE FISHMAN, TREA LANDON, JUSTIN WILSON and TOMMY CECIL as well as the first two artists signed to the label division, WALKER MONTGOMERY and DYLAN MARLOWE.

“Growing PLAY IT AGAIN MUSIC is something I’ve been planning to do, but I needed the right partner to lead it,” said DAVIDSON. “From the first time DOKKE and I met, I knew that he had the right passion, vision and knowledge to take PIA MUSIC where it needs to go. Among other things, he brings an incredible energy to the company. I couldn’t be more excited for him to become the CEO of PIA MUSIC and to lead our growing team.”

“PIA is an entrepreneurial company at its core,” added DOKKE. “The vision is simple: work with incredible artists and songwriters and help to create value and opportunities around the songs and music they are creating. Music comes first. I’m excited to be working with DALLAS and growing the PIA roster and team.”

DOKKE was promoted to SVP/GM at CURB/WORD in 2018 after serving as CURB RECORDS’ VP of Promotion for four years, Prior to that, he was Manager/Regional Promotion for ARISTA NASHVILLE. DAVIDSON has written hit songs for LUKE BRYAN, KEITH URBAN, LADY GAGA, BLAKE SHELTON and more, and has earned multiple songwriting awards over the course of his career.

