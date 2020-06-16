June 25

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on many city's Pride celebrations this summer. Enter iHEARTMEDIA, who has teamed with PROCTOR & GAMBLE to invite people everywhere to join "Can’t Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community." The virtual relief benefit is designed to help raise visibility and funds for LGBTQ+ communities most impacted by COVID-19.

Artists taking part include ADAM LAMBERT, BIG FREEDIA, BILLY PORTER, KATY PERRY, KIM PETRAS, MELISSA ETHERIDGE, SIA and RICKY MARTIN.

The celebration will culminate with a one-hour special hosted by iHEARTMEDIA personality ELVIS DURAN along with LAVERNE COX. Can’t Cancel Pride will stream on iHEARTRADIO's FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM pages, PRIDERADIO.com and broadcast on iHEARTMEDIA stations nationwide and on the iHEARTRADIO app JUNE 25 at 9p local time.

P&G Chief Brand Officer MARC PRITCHARD said "The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the complex and significant obstacles facing the LGBTQ+ community. We must continue to fight hate and intolerance against all people while redoubling our efforts to elevate LGBTQ+ visibility and providing support for those in need. Can't Cancel Pride is about showing the community that they are not alone and that they are seen and loved, as the pandemic has led to the closure of closed community centers and support systems that millions of LGBTQ+ people rely on every day."

iHEARTMEDIA CMO GAYLE TROBERMAN added, "There's no question COVID-19 has impacted the LGBTQ+ community in a variety of ways, and at this time in the U.S., the struggle for equality and inclusion has never been more important. Now is a time we need to come together to support the organizations that help bring critical resources to LGBTQ+ people in need and Can't Cancel Pride aims to do just that. Like always, Pride will continue to represent the resilience, beauty and strength of the LGBTQ+ community around the nation and the globe."

PHLUID PROJECT Founder/CEO ROB SMITH said, "This is a unique opportunity to focus on the heart and soul of the community and the movement we serve across the country, allowing access for everyone. Celebrating virtually affords us the opportunity to touch people in communities across the country and ensure that we are broadly able to showcase the incredible diversity and intersectionality of the LGBTQ+ community."

