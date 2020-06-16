Kane Brown (Photo: Matthew Berinato) & Luke Combs (Photo: David Bergman)

Congratulations to to RCA NASHVILLE's KANE BROWN and RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA's LUKE COMBS, who tied for most-added at Country radio this week with 38 MEDIABASE adds each, BROWN for his single, "Worldwide Beautiful," and COMBS for "Lovin' On You."

Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; RCA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion DENNIS REESE; COLUMBIA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion SHANE ALLEN; SMN Dir./National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS, Dir./Artist Development BO MARTINOVICH and Assoc. Dir./Promotion & Artist Development OLIVIA LASTER; RCA Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LARRY SANTIAGO, Mgr./SOUTHWEST Promotion MALLORY MICHAELS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion DAN NELSON, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion ELIZABETH SLEDGE; COLUMBIA Dir./WEST COAST Promotion PAIGE ELLIOTT, Mgr./SOUTHWEST Promotion MARK JANESE, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion LAUREN LONGBINE, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion LYNDSAY CHURCH, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion MARK GRAY; RCA Promotion Specialist NICOLE WALDEN and Manager/National Promotion SAMI SHEA, and COLUMBIA Promotion Specialist CHRISTY GARBINSKI and COLUMBIA Specialist PAUL GROSSER.

