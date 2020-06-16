Music & Voter Registration

In partnership with MICHELLE OBAMA’s national, nonpartisan nonprofit organization, "WHEN WE ALL VOTE," THE ROOTS are launching the 13th ANNUAL ROOTS PICNIC as a virtual experience on SATURDAY, JUNE 27th, exclusively on YOUTUBE.

The event will be hosted by QUESTLOVE, BLACK THOUGHT and MICHELLE OBAMA. The goal is to reach 500,000 eligible voters. "WHEN WE ALL VOTE" volunteers will sign up to text voters throughout the show through OUTVOTE, a web and mobile organizing platform used to reach unregistered voters.

ROOTS Manager/LIVE NATION URBAN Pres. SHAWN GEE said, “Historically, QUESTLOVE & BLACK THOUGHT have always been very active participants in the voting process, however I felt that it was imperative that this year I open up both THE ROOTS and my LIVE NATION URBAN platforms as vehicles for both voter education and voter registration.

"Our goal is to aggressively impact change and we’re going to have some fun while doing so. This year, we are incredibly proud to partner with Mrs. OBAMA’s WHEN WE ALL VOTE to ensure our audience has the resources they need to register and vote in NOVEMBER’s election.”

WHEN WE ALL VOTE Managing Dir./Communications and Culture STEPHANIE L. YOUNG added, “As we face one of the most challenging years for our nation, we could all use a moment of inspiration and light to help focus on what we can do to take action together - and that action is voting.

"WHEN WE ALL VOTE is on a mission to change the culture around voting and we are committed to closing the age and race gap of those who show up at the ballot box, increasing participation in each and every election. To change the culture means we have to be in the culture, and iconic events like the THE ROOTS PICNIC, a celebration of the most influential artists of today, is just that.”

Anticipated performances include THE ROOTS, H.E.R., RODDY RICCH, LIL BABY, SZA, KIRK FRANKLIN, SNOH AALEGRA, EARTHGANG, G HERBO, POLO G, D NICE, and MUSIQ SOULCHILD (backed by THE ROOTS).

In addition, there will be appearances by MICHELLE OBAMA, LIN MANUEL MIRANDA, CHRIS PAUL, TOM HANKS, LIZA KOSHY, KERRY WASHINGTON, TRACEE ELLIS ROSS, JANELLE MONÁE, and ELAINE WELTEROTH.

You can subscribe to THE ROOTS Official YOUTUBE Channel and tune into the broadcast stream here.

