Layoffs

CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA has laid off 12 staffers and has cut the long-running music talk show "SOUND OPINIONS" loose from its production and distribution deal, reports CURRENT.ORG. The move comes as the company, operator of News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO and "Urban Alternative" WBEW (VOCALO 89.5)/CHESTERTON, IN, enters its next fiscal year with a projected 20% revenue decline; the company received Paycheck Protection Program and CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING emergency funds but said that "they alone don’t fully address the historic challenges facing us.”

As for JIM DEROGATIS and GREG KOT's "SOUND OPINIONS," the show will no longer be produced and distributed by WBEZ after the AUGUST 28th episode, but DEROGATIS and KOT will continue the show, which will be distributed via PRX.

« back to Net News