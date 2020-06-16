Cutbacks

MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO is laying off 28 staffers and cancelling the nationally syndicated "LIVE FROM HERE WITH CHRIS THILE," the successor to "A PRAIRIE HOME COMPANION," and JOHN MOE's podcast "THE HILARIOUS WORLD OF DEPRESSION" in cutbacks promoted by financial difficulties from the COVID-19 pandemic. "LIVE FROM HERE" aired its final broadcast this weekend.

In an open letter, CEO JON MCTAGGART wrote that the company is also cancelling Fiscal Year 2021 merit pay increases for all employees, merging some departments, "selectively reducing work hours," and making other cost-cutting moves. "In making these changes," MCTAGGART wrote, "we are focusing our resources on the programming and services you value most. We will find new ways to give you more control over when and how you listen, and greater access to our content on your favorite media devices. We’ll offer fresh, distinctive programming that deepens our value to you and attracts new audiences. We will double-down on trusted, in-depth information that engages and equips you to make informed decisions about your health, the economy and our democracy. And we will invest in understanding and addressing the systemic issues of racism and inequities further exposed by the killing of GEORGE FLOYD."

