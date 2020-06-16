New Ad Sales Platform

ART19 has released its new inventory management and forecasting plattform for podcast dynamic advertising sales. The platform, which can simulate data from 15 months of listening across network catalogs, includes forecasts of episode downloads and available ad inventory, with data points including historical show data, time of day, day of week, and seasonality, and projects information for shows with little historical data using lookalike models developed by the ART19 Data Team.

“For as long as we’ve been in business, our network customers have been clamoring for better inventory management and forecasting tools,” said Founder/CEO SEAN CARR. “The number of variables that go into doing this properly, however, presented a monumental challenge. This release has been in the making for two years.

“Now you can finally sell the right amount of ad space and know whether your campaigns are likely to over or underdeliver. That means better optimization, happier clients, and higher revenue. We’re proud to push audio ad tech to catch up to other industries with professional tools.”

The company plans to add an integrated Order Management System and API support to the platform.

