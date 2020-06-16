Mentoring Program

The MENTORING & INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO (MIW) GROUP has named the four mentees in the MILDRED CARTER MENTORING PROGRAM Class of 2020, sponsored by vCREATIVE.

Taking part as mentees in this year's class are ENTERCOM/CHICAGO GSM NICKI DELLAPOSTA, NRG MEDIA/LINCOLN, NE DOS JILL MASEK, ABC NEWS RADIO Producer DANA SCHAEFFER and iHEARTMEDIA Sr. Dir. of Research & Analytics ALYSON SPRAGUE.

vCREATIVE Co-Founder/CEO JINNY LADERER said, “I believe that to whom much is given, much will be required. I have been blessed by those who invested their time, talents and resources into my life, and it is now my pleasure to invest in the lives of other women. The best part is watching them learn, grow and succeed!”

ENTERCOM VP National Agency Partnerships, Chair of the MIW Mentoring Committee, and 2006 CARTER Program graduate LINDSAY CERAJEWSKI ADAMS said, “The quantity and quality of candidates desiring to develop their careers in radio is astounding. Given the challenges we have all faced this year, the program will prove to be even more valuable to our 2020 mentees who highly reflect the excellence we’re seeing in applications. Let the mentoring begin!”

