New Season

CADENCE13 and EPICLEFF MEDIA's "BLOCKBUSTER" podcast is back for a 10-episode second season profiling film directors and will focus on JAMES CAMERON this season.

The podcast, which followed the careers of GEORGE LUCAS and STEVEN SPIELBERG in its first season, is a scripted dramatization of CAMERON's career from 1977 through 1997, with ROSS MARQUAND ("THE WALKING DEAD") playing CAMERON from driving a truck to directing some of the biggest hit movies of recent decades. Also in the cast are MOJEAN ARIA, NEIL DICKSON, JOHN KASSIR, JILL REMEZ, LEX LANG, RAY CHASE, JESSICA PENNINGTON, and ROBIN ATKIN DOWNES. The new season will launch on WEDNESDAY (6/17).

Writer/Narrator/Director/Producer MATT SCHRADER said, “We’re thrilled to be working with CADENCE13 to explore JAMES CAMERON's uniquely inspiring journey, which has pushed us to innovate in ways never before done on any storytelling format, We believe this miniseries represents a breakthrough for what high-production audio storytelling can be, as we tap into critical moments of danger, frustration, fear, pressure, and joy that have shaped the iconic filmmaker."

“We’re focused on high quality storytelling and production here at C13,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “We are thrilled to partner on such an incredibly creative franchise as BLOCKBUSTER, and the talented team behind it.”

