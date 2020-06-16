Harris

KEMP BROADCASTING News-Talk KMZQ-A/LAS VEGAS morning host HEIDI HARRIS told listeners TODAY (6/16) that she has tested positive for COVID-19 but is planning to stay on the air while recovering.

On FACEBOOK, HARRIS said that she "started with a tickly cough on THURSDAY" and called in sick on FRIDAY, when she got tested. The results came in SUNDAY, and HARRIS said that over the weekend, "I felt like I'd been run over by an 18 wheeler. Aches all over my body, like I had been through a UFC bout."

