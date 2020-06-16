Father's Day Salutes

AMERICAN URBAN RADIO NETWORKS' AURN INSPIRATIONAL NETWORK is offering a series of FATHER'S DAY Salutes by Gospel artists for airing by affiliates.

The salutes will include messages from JERMAINE DOLLY, PASTOR MIKE JR, KEYLA RICHARDSON, TODD DULANEY, MAURICE GRIFFIN, HEZEKIAH WALKER, KEYONDRA LOCKETT, BRANDON CAMPHOR, LISA AND JUAN WINANS, DR. BOBBY JONES, JAMES FORTUNE, TRAVIS GREENE and LEXI.

SVP/Programming ADRIANE GAINES said, "These tributes amplify fatherhood and the influence that fathers have on our society.”

« see more Net News