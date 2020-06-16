EPL Is Back

With the ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE resuming play this week, UNANIMO DEPORTES will air Spanish-language play-by-play of select matches beginning TOMORROW (6/17) with MANCHESTER CITY vs. ARSENAL at 2:45p (ET).

"The ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE is considered by many as the best football league in the world today, and UNANIMO DEPORTES RADIO is pleased to be able to bring this level of competition to Spanish speaking fans in the UNITED STATES," said UNANIMO DEPORTES Pres. LINO GARCIA. "We are very proud of our association with talkSPORT and ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE and are delighted that the ball rolls again so we can bring that emotion to all fans. Delivering this quality soccer, reflects our commitment to our partners and our audience."

Upcoming JUNE EPL matches to be aired by UNANIMO DEPORTES include WEST HAM UNITED vs. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS on the 20th, the LIVERPOOL-EVERTON match on the 21st, LIVERPOOL-CRYSTAL PALACE on the 24th, CHELSEA-MANCHESTER CITY on the 25th, ASTON VILLA-WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS on the 27th, WATFORD-SOUTHAMPTON on the 28th, and BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION-MANCHESTER UNITED on the 30th.

« see more Net News