419 Records

Nurse practitioner and hemp therapy advocate JENNIFER KEITH has launched 419 RECORDS in NASHVILLE and signed Country singer LEAH JUSTINE as the label’s flagship artist. KEITH is also the owner of ENCORE WELLNESS 4 LIFE, an independent primary care facility with locations in the Pacific Northwest (and one reportedly on the way in NASHVILLE). BRYAN WAYNE PERRY has been hired as Dir. of Label Operations.

The label plans to offer such services as artist development and management, consulting, digital branding, publicity, radio promotions, creative services, advertising, social media, web presence, stream marketing and global digital distribution.

According to a press release, 419 RECORDS “presents a new music culture founded on the synergy between holistic wellness and music, backed by … the healing power of hemp.” Said KEITH, "Music and wellness go hand in hand and so I'm excited to be creating a record label that upholds holistic wellness as one of its core values.”

JUSTINE’s first single is scheduled for release this month.

