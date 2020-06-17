Lori Lewis

"It takes consistency in showing up; studying what triggers reaction, and accepting what falls short in order to create impact on ratings and revenue," commented MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

"And with everyone so distracted; scrolling, posting, swiping, tweeting, liking, sharing, downloading, snapping, etc...

"It would do us well to revisit and refine quarterly how we are using social to define voice and image, how (if at all) we are interacting with the audience; reminding everyone they matter, and how we are cultivating sustainable relevancy.

Read more about "Social Media Is A Marathon" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space.

« see more Net News