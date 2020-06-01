Meredith

LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA Triple A WFPK (91.9) MD KYLE MEREDITH inked a partnership with music news site CONSEQUENCE OF SOUND back in 2018. He is now set to launch a new INSTAGRAM Live series within that partnership.

The first episode will address the plight of independent venues and the second will look at the business side of being an artist during the pandemic.

MEREDITH said, “I'm accepting pitches and artist recommendations. These happen every TUESDAY and THURSDAY at 3p (ET) and will get the full promotion machine that CoS offers.”

Learn more here.

« see more Net News