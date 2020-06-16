Bryan "B-Dub" Washington

SKYVIEW NETWORKS has partnered with BRYAN “B-DUB” WASHINGTON for a multi-year syndication and development venture. The partnership will begin in JULY, and include a rebrand of B-DUB's current syndicated weekend show, "Buckwild SATURDAY Night," which will now be called "B-DUB Radio SATURDAY Night." The five-hour show previously was syndicated by SUPERADIO NETWORKS and has 60 affiliates.

“I am beyond excited to partner with SKYVIEW NETWORKS for the rebrand into 'B-DUB Radio SATURDAY Night,'" said B-DUB. “The team at SKYVIEW NETWORKS has shared detailed and impressive ideas that will continue growing the show and adding to the listener experience through our amazing affiliates. I’m thrilled to be part of this new vision!”

WASHINGTON also hosts afternoons on HUBBARD RADIO KNUC (98.9 THE BULL)/SEATTLE.

