The Ultimate Metal Festival Runs June 18-21

SETON HALL UNIVERSITY Active Rock WSOU/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, is presenting the “Five Months Alone Festival,” featuring four days of live recordings by more than 70 bands, beginning this THURSDAY, JUNE 18th at 8:15a (ET) with a 2014 set by CROWBAR, recorded at FRANKLIN MUSIC HALL in PHILADELPHIA.

The festival, which will run through SUNDAY, JUNE 21st, will feature SLAYER, ANTHRAX, AVENGED SEVENFOLD and MEGADETH, as well as live recordings that spotlight up-and-coming bands, like NEW JERSEY-based BORN A NEW and upstate NEW YORK’s DOWNSWING.

“Everyone is missing the opportunity to hear bands live and we wanted to put together something special to fill that void,” said WSOU MD NICK POLIS. “Working with bands and record labels, we’ve crafted an on-air music festival that represents our station’s unique blend of music – metal, punk, hardcore, post-hardcore, classic metal and more. Only on WSOU can you experience a festival with bands that represent so many genres of loud and hard rock. 'Five Months Alone' is the ultimate fantasy metal festival.”

WSOU GM MARK MABEN added, “The pandemic has disrupted the lives of the students involved at WSOU, but I have been inspired by how the student staff has responded to remote operation and finding creative ways to be a companion to our listeners during a time when the audience needs their favorite radio station to be a true friend. To put in the effort to collect so many different live performances, including some recordings never released before publicly, is impressive for a college radio station. What students are doing at WSOU and other college stations is confirmation that when we tap the spirit of young people, radio’s programming always gets stronger.”

The complete festival line up is available at wsou.net.

« see more Net News