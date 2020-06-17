Special Presentation

URBAN ONE/TV ONE will hold a virtual Town Hall meeting, “THE BEAT DON'T STOP: DON'T MUTE MY CITY” to discuss the history, impact, and legacy of Go-go music. It will take place TONIGHT (6/17) at 7p (ET).

The panel will discuss how the music serves as a platform for African Americans to address issues such as class struggles, gentrification, and the music's impact on Black culture.

The event will be moderated by RADIO ONE syndicated air personality DJ QUICKSILVA (host of THE QUICKSILVA SHOW WITH DOMINIQUE THE DIVA).

Panelists include WASHINGTON, D.C. Mayor MURIEL BOWSER, CNN Political Analyst/WHITE HOUSE Correspondent APRIL RYAN, Community Activist/DON'T MUTE DC Co-Organizer RON MOTEN, BACKYARD BAND founding member/Actor ANWAN "BIG G" GLOVER, HOWARD UNIVERSITY Assistant Professor /Author Dr. NATALIE HOPKINSON, RADIO ONE personality VIC JAGGER, Media Correspondent JAWN MURRAY, Music Executive BO SAMPSON, and Radio Personality BIG BROTHER KONAN.

This virtual presentation sets the stage for the debut of TV ONE's original GO-GO MUSIC documentary, THE BEAT DON'T STOP. It premieres on SUNDAY, JUNE 21st at 8p (ET).

