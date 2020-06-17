Celebrating

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s 2020 BET AWARDS will go the virtual route (NET NEWS 5/22). It will air live on BET and CBS TV on SUNDAY JUNE 28th from 8p-11p (ET).

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the BET AWARDS and the 40th anniversary of BET. It will be hosted by Comedian/TV personality AMANDA SEALES.

Performances this year will include DABABY, ALICIA KEYS, JOHN LEGEND, LIL WAYNE, CHLOE X HALLE, and many more

Leading the way in nominations are DRAKE with 6, MEGAN THEE STALLION has 5, and RODDY RICCH with 5. In the category for the Dr. BOBBY JONES Best Gospel/Inspirational Award, KIRK FRANKLIN has received his second consecutive nomination.

For the complete list of categories nominees check here.

