Sold

TWIN PORTS RADIO, LLC is selling Classic Rock WWAX (SASQUATCH 92.1)/HERMANTOWN-DULUTH, MN to TOWNSQUARE MEDIA DULUTH LICENSE, LLC for $370,000. The buyer has been programming the station under a time brokerage agreement since FEBRUARY 1st.

In other filings with the FCC, ALEXANDRA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling Country KYQT-A (THE COYOTE), Hot AC KSQB (STAR 92.7), and K256DC/BURNS, OR to RANDOLPH and DEBRA MCKONE'a KJDY, LLC for $60,000.

JEAN ARNOLD GROUP FOUNDATION is transferring KCMU-LP/NAPA, CA to NAPA RADIO PROJECT, INC. for no consideration. The directors of the transferor are the same as the directors of the transferee.

NANCY A. EPPERSON's DELMARVA EDUCATIONAL ASSOCIATION has closed on the sale of News-Talk WNTW-A-W224EB/CHESTER-RICHMOND, VA to JOHN FREDERICKS' DISRUPTOR MEDIA LLC for $240,000.

And BIG RIVER PUBLIC BROADCASTING CORPORATION has closed on the sale of noncommercial Variety KNNA-F/NENANA, AK and KRLL-F/CIRCLE, AK to ATHABASCAN FIDDLERS ASSOCIATION, INC. for $1,180.

