SiriusXM's New Acquisition

SIRIUSXM has acquired podcast management platform SIMPLECAST for an undisclosed price. SIRIUSXM is pairing SIMPLECAST with its AdsWIZZ advertising technology subsidiary to offer podcast publishers a publishing, ad sales, and analytics product.

"Our goal is to provide audio publishers with state-of-the-art platforms and give them everything they need to be successful," said AdsWIZZ CEO ALEXIS VAN DE WYER. "Empowering podcasters of any size to create, distribute, analyze, and monetize their work is the next natural step in pursuing our vision."

"From the beginning, SIMPLECAST's mantra and mission was to remain laser-focused on podcast creators -- building the best tools for publishing and insights," said SIMPLECAST CEO BRAD SMITH. "The opportunity and alignment with AdsWizz allows our product -- and our customers -- access to a powerful monetization platform. Two best-in-class platforms are now able to align with the shared mission of helping publishers succeed, while each team continues to focus on their respective areas of expertise."

