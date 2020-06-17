New Podcast

YEA NETWORKS syndicated host TINO COCHINO has branched out into podcasting with a new series of interviews with other radio hosts.

"THE AIRCHECK" debuted in MAY and has posted interviews with PREMIERE NETWORKS' BOBBY BONES, iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS/LOS ANGELES' JOJO WRIGHT, EMMIS Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK's EBRO DARDEN, iHEARTMEDIA Urban KRRL (REAL 92.3)/LOS ANGELES' BIG BOY, YEA's own syndicated KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW co-host J-SI CHAVEZ.

COCHINO said, “I love radio. To me, the personalities are and have always been the stars. The thing is, they’re the ones always doing the interview. No one ever interviews them! That changes now.”

« see more Net News