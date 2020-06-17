Partnering

LIVE NATION URBAN and LIVEXLIVE MEDIA, INC. join forces with COLOR OF CHANGE for a 90-minute Special, "Lift Every Voice: A Juneteenth Special," this FRIDAY, JUNE 19th at 5p (PT)/8p (ET). The event will commemorate African American freedom and celebrate the unifying language of music streamed across LIVEXLIVE digital platforms, which will be available at livexlive.com/juneteenth.

The event will be hosted by CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD with correspondent GIA PEPPERS. Performers confirmed include JUSTINE SKYE, JONATHAN MCREYNOLDS, MICK JENKINS, JOY OLADOKUN, COMMON featuring ROBERT GLASPER and KARRIEM RIGGINS, FANTASTIC NEGRITO and discussions with TRAE THA TRUTH, VIC MENSA, LION BABE, TI, MEREBA, LEON BRIDGES and more.

“Juneteenth is the ultimate celebration of Black history and heritage. LIVE NATION URBAN is proud to partner with LIVEXLIVE and COLOR OF CHANGE to bring light to a day that has been revered by African Americans for generations. Its cultural relevance and significance globally cannot be understated,” said LIVE NATION URBAN VP BRANDON PANKEY.

