Acquired

vCREATIVE parent company BANYAN SOFTWARE INC.has acquired audio inventory and affiliate management platform provider COUNTERPOINT SOLUTIONS for an undisclosed price. vCREATIVE and COUNTERPOINT will continue operating independently; COUNTERPOINT EVP/GM MIKE ROONEY will continue in his position and will report to vCREATIVE Pres./COO SUSIE HEDRICK, while ANNA DOW will serve as EVP/Customer Support and Services and founders JIM FOLEY and DICK LEVINE will serve as advisors.

BANYAN SOFTWARD CEO DAVID BERKAL said, “We are pleased that COUNTERPOINT has joined vCreative in our growing media technology portfolio. Our intent is to provide infrastructure, investment and leadership that allows for expansion."

vCREATIVE CEO JINNY LADERER added, "COUNTERPOINT is essential technology for many of our customers and partners. By joining as sister companies, we can execute a complete integration strategy and create a holistic environment.”

FOLEY said, "COUNTERPOINT software processes more than one billion dollars in ad revenue each year. Our customers trust us with this responsibility and we are now passing the torch to a trustworthy and committed company. BANYAN is the perfect home for COUNTERPOINT’s customers and employees moving forward.”

