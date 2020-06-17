New Originals

AUDIOBOOM has three new podcasts on its AUDIOBOOM ORIGINALS NETWORK slate for SUMMER and FALL 2020.

The new shows include the already-launched "TRUTH VS. HOLLYWOOD," with DAVID CHEN and JOANNA ROBINSON looking at the true stories behind "based on a true story" movies, starting with a 12-episode first series; "CRIME WEEKLY," a new true-crime series produced with MAIN EVENT MEDIA and coming in SEPTEMBER, hosted by DERRICK LEVASSEUR and CATHERINE TOWNSEND; and ALEX HANNAFORD and PETER SALE's "HUDDLED MASSES," telling stories of immigration at the U.S.-MEXICO border and the mood in swing states as the election nears, coming this FALL in the run-up to the election. Also in the offing are second seasons for "AN HOUR OR SO WITH... SUE PERKINS" and "WHAT MAKES A KILLER."

“There’s no better testament to the accomplishments of the AUDIOBOOM ORIGINALS NETWORK than shows returning after successful first seasons,” said EVP/Content and Production BRENDAN REGAN. “We’re eager to expand our lineup and continue to provide our listeners with exciting, versatile and thought-provoking content with new shows such as CRIME WEEKLY and HUDDLED MASSES.”

