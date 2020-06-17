SIRIUSXM is converting the limited-run DAVE MATTHEWS BAND RADIO to a full-time, year-round channel, starting TOMORROW (6/18). The channel, which has aired on and off on a seasonal basis, is joining the satellite and streaming subscription service on a full-itime basis on channel 30.

“DMB RADIO has given us a special opportunity to connect with fans over the past few summers,” said MATTHEWS. “We are excited and grateful that SIRIUSXM has decided to make a year-round home for DMB RADIO.”

« back to Net News