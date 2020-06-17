Carton

ENTERCOM/NEW YORK SVP/Market Mgr. CHRIS OLIVIERO's comment to NEWSDAY's NEIL BEST that he would consider a comeback by former Sports WFAN-A-F morning co-host CRAIG CARTON has raised eyebrows in the market.

OLIVIERO, asked whether CARTON could return to WFAN after serving time in prison for running a Ponzi scheme, was noncommittal, telling BEST that the question is the one he has been asked most often since returning to ENTERCOM on MAY 6th, and his answer is "Who knows? There are so many variables. That said, if a time in the future came where CRAIG had gotten his life back on track, fulfilled all that was asked of him and was in a position to resume his career, of course we’d talk and discuss." He added, “I think every other radio group would have the same conversation. His talent is well-documented. But he is absolutely not in that position yet, nor do I know when that will be. I do think NEW YORK believes in second chances in life, so I do think that when that day comes, he will have conversations with people. But I don’t know when that is.”

« back to Net News