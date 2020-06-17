Pod About Pods

"HOT POD" podcast reporter NICK QUAH has debuted a new weekly podcast of his own with SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO's LAist STUDIOS.

"SERVANT OF POD" has launched TODAY (6/17) with two episodes, one including interviews with TEAM COCO's ADAM SACHS and EARIOS' PRIYANKA MATTOO and the other a talk with JOHN MOE, whose "THE HILARIOUS WORLD OF DEPRESSION" was cancelled by MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO just YESTERDAY (6/16).

« see more Net News