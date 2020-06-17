Cutbacks

The pandemic-exacerbated financial woes at public radio continue with BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON laying off 29 staffers and leaving seven open positions unfilled, ending production of "ONLY A GAME," the long-running sports show distributed through NPR, at the end of SEPTEMBER, ending the "KIND WORLD" podcast and "MORNING EDITION" feature in JULY, and handing off production of the "MODERN LOVE" podcast to partner THE NEW YORK TIMES at the end of JUNE.

CEO MARGARET LOW, in a piece posted to WBUR's website, said that the cuts are being made "because of the economic fallout of the past several months." She said that remaining staff will see no wage increases for Fiscal Year 2021 other than union-negotiated salary adjustments, the station will not be contributing to retirement funds, and the budget for 2021 is being slashed from 2020's $46 million to just over $40 million. LOW herself will be taking a 10% salary cut.

LOW outlined the "four pillars" of reorganizing the station, including editorial excelle ce, organizational efficiency and effectiveness, economic sustainability, and a category called "The Road Ahead," including racial equity and finding ways to grow listener loyalty.

The cuts follow similar announcements yesterday at CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO (NET NEWS 6/16) and MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO (NET NEWS 6/16).

