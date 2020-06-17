Kane's Last Day Is August 30th

ALL ACCESS has learned that CUMULUS/APPLETON-OSHKOSH, WI -- Country WPKR (99.5 NASH FM), Alternative WWWX (96.9 THE FOX), Classic Hits WVBO, Adult Standards WNAM-A, and News/Talk WOSH-A -- OM DAYTON KANE is stepping down to relocate to MILWAUKEE for family reasons. DAYTON was also PD of WPKR and WWWX. His last day is AUGUST 30th.

KANE has been with CUMULUS since 2016. He moved from GREEN BAY to OSHKOSH in APRIL 2018. He previously was PD at SCRIPPS Country WKTI/MILWAUKEE.

Meanwhile, CUMULUS has a great opportunity for experienced OM with multi-format background to oversee its OSHKOSH cluster. Find all the details on this position on ALL ACCESS Job Openings.

