CRS360 Webinar

The latest in the series of “CRS360” webinars from COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS, INC. (CRB) will focus on how radio air talent have adjusted to prepping, connecting with listeners, and collaborating with station sales teams during trying times. Set for TUESDAY, JUNE 23rd at 12p (CT), “The Pivot: How Great Talent Have Changed to Stay Successful” will feature panelists STEVE REYNOLDS of THE REYNOLDS GROUP and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKQI/DETROIT morning personality, MOJO.

“Our JUNE CRS360 continues a three-part series on how radio has modified best practices during a time of extraordinary, unpredictable events," said CRB Executive Dir. RJ CURTIS. "The focus here is on-air personalities, a station’s most direct contact point with listeners. As STEVE and MOJO will discuss, sustaining success has required talent to pivot on everything they do: show prep, connecting with listeners, daily execution, and being a helpful resource to the sales team."

Register for the free webinar here.

