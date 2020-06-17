Herman

Former CBS RADIO, INFINITY BROADCASTING, and WESTINGHOUSE BROADCASTING executive SCOTT HERMAN has been elected Chair of the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA, replacing DAN MASON, who remains on the board. HERMAN has been serving as Vice Chair since 2017.

HEARST TELEVISION Pres. JORDAN WERTLIEB was re-elected as Vice Chair during the board meeting held TODAY (6/17) via video conference, and SKYVIEW NETWORKS Pres./COO STEVE JONES has been elected to the board.

“It has been an honor to serve the broadcasting industry as Chair of the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION, and I look forward to continuing my involvement as a Board member of this unique charity that helps our colleagues,” said MASON. “I am pleased to turn over the chair seat to SCOTT, who I know to be both capable and caring. He loves this industry as much as I do and will work tirelessly to help those in our business who need it most.”

“I have great admiration for DAN and the charitable work that he and the Board do every day,” said HERMAN, currently CEO of his own SHH MEDIA MANAGEMENT. “Tragedy that upends lives and leaves our colleagues in desperate need deserve our help and support. I am grateful for this opportunity to give back to our industry. I also want to welcome STEVE, who has contributed time and energy to helping raise funds to support our cause.”

Find out more about the foundation at www.broadcastersfoundation.org, call (212) 373-8250, or email info@thebfoa.org.

