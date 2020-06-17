Teen Podcast

MICHIGAN RADIO has debuted a new podcast hosted by and produced for teens.

"KIDS THESE DAYS," posting weekly on WEDNESDAYS through AUGUST 12th and hosted by student MAZEY PERRY, debuted TODAY (6/17) with an episode on race and youth protests in the aftermath of the killing of GEORGE FLOYD by a MINNEAPOLIS policeman while other officers looked on. The show is being produced in collaboration with ANN ARBOR's COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL.

