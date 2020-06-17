-
Michigan Radio Debuts Teen-Produced Podcast 'Kids These Days'
June 17, 2020 at 11:39 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
MICHIGAN RADIO has debuted a new podcast hosted by and produced for teens.
"KIDS THESE DAYS," posting weekly on WEDNESDAYS through AUGUST 12th and hosted by student MAZEY PERRY, debuted TODAY (6/17) with an episode on race and youth protests in the aftermath of the killing of GEORGE FLOYD by a MINNEAPOLIS policeman while other officers looked on. The show is being produced in collaboration with ANN ARBOR's COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL.
-