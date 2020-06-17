Fine

A pirate radio operator in the POCONOS has been fined by the FCC.

ANTHONY M. EDWARDS entered a Consent Decree with the Commission's Enforcement Bureau to resolve claims that he operated unlicensed stations as "WORLD HYPE RADIO" on 90.7 and 91.5 FM in STROUDSBURG, PA. The fine can be increased by another $23.500 if he operates an unauthorized radio station during the next twenty years or if it emerges that he misled the Commission regarding his current financial status.

