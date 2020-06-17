Texas Radio Hall of Fame

The TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME revealed the names this week of 50 nominees, including several prominent figures from the Country music world, among others formats. They include: KPLX/DALLAS APD/midday host SMOKEY RIVERS, former KPLX and KSCS/DALLAS PD MAC DANIELS, former COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS Executive Dir. BILL MAYNE, SHOW DOG NASHVILLE Dir./SOUTHWEST Regional Promotion exec GREG SAX, WACO/WACO, TX morning co-host ZACK OWEN, and many others. See the full list of nominees here.

Voting is open to members here through TUESDAY, JUNE 30th at 6p (CT), and the inductees will be revealed on or before SATURDAY, JULY 4th.

