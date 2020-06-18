Team Assembled

On the heels of announcing its latest project, the musical podcast "UNCLE DRANK: THE TOTALLY HAMMERED PODCAST," JINGLE PUNKS co-founder JARED GUTSTADT and actor DENNIS QUAID's podcast network AUDIO UP has announced several executive appointments.

Among the appointments by CEO GUTSTADT are QUAID as Chief Artist in Residence; NBC producer/showrunner DAVID HURWITZ as Head of Content and Exec. Producer; former HISTORY CHANNEL SVP KRISTA LINEY as Head of Music-Based Programming; former FaZe CLAN Chief Creative Officer and PLAYBOY ENTERPRISES Chief Content Officer JIMMY JELLINEK as Pres. of Story; attorney PHILIP ALBERSTAT as COO; and filmmaker SAM WINTER.

GUTSTADT said that HURWITZ "was in the room for the creation of some of unscripted television’s most seminal programming and was instrumental in guiding them from idea to inception. I cannot think of anyone better to lead programming for AUDIO UP.” On LINEY's appointment, GUTSTADT said, "KRISTA recognized the potential for BEAR AND A BANJO before we even knew what we had. The rest was, no pun intended, history."

LINEY said, "(T))he podcast business is one of the few COVID proof areas of the entertainment space. Additionally, the landscape is wide open for new and truly innovative content. It's like having a giant blank canvas! I was drawn to the combination of great storytelling opportunities, creative autonomy, an impressive talent pool, and of course, JARED's inexhaustible, proven business acumen."



"I am excited to be partner with JARED in this groundbreaking new audio content venture,” said ALBERSTAT. “Podcasting has fundamentally altered the landscape for audio content. AUDIO UP is well-positioned with its strong creative team, as well as, data and insight technology, to become the industry leading platform.”

« see more Net News