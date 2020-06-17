Pictured L-R, Austin, Rambeaux, Krenn (Photo: Janice Shei)

The T.J. MARTELL FOUNDATION bestowed its first-ever “Sunshine Award” to RAE KRENN, a veteran employee of more than 20-years at THE PALM restaurant in NASHVILLE. She was originally set to receive the award in APRIL, but due to the pandemic instead was honored via a ZOOM call YESTERDAY (6/16), where she was joined by more than 20 friends, including former TENNESSEE Governor PHIL BREDESEN, CAA’s ROD ESSIG, and NASHVILLE CONVENTION & VISITORS CORP. Pres./CEO BUTCH SPYRIDON.

The award was presented to KRENN onsite at THE PALM by T.J. MARTELL FOUNDATION board member BEN JUMPER. Among those present for the presentation was KRENN’s daughter, artist SHERRIE AUSTIN, and son-in-law, songwriter WILL RAMBEAUX.

The Sunshine Award is “presented to a treasured member of the community who positively makes each day a better day, just by being themselves,” according to the T.J. MARTELL FOUNDATION.

