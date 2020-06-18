Loggins

UNITED STATIONS MEDIA NETWORKS is bringing KENNY LOGGINS to radio as a voice-tracking host, with "KENNY LOGGINS: THE REAL THING" coming this SUMMER at a date to be determined. The show will be delivered as flexible voice track segments to be incorporated into affiliates' formats and imaging on a market-exclusive basis.

EVP/Programming ANDY DENEMARK said, "We have always aimed to deliver great talent to radio stations, and often that talent comes in the form of a celebrity or musician. We saw a growing need for a new type of programming for Gold-based radio stations, and given everything about KENNY LOGGINS we just felt he was the perfect choice. He’s got a lifetime of cool stories, he’s a rock star you’d want to have coffee with, and he’s charming, easy-going and relatable."

LOGGINS said, “I grew up on radio, I always loved the medium and I also love the idea of doing something new in this new decade. Music and music radio has been my life, and I’m excited about where we might go with this new endeavor.”

