New country simulcast

GREAT EASTERN RADIO Classic Hip-Hop WJKS (104.3 KISS-FM)/BURLINGTON, VT has flipped to Country as a simulcast of sister WWFY (FROGGY 100.9) BARRE/BERLIN, VT, and positioned as “VERMONT’s Country SuperStation.”

A MONDAY (6/15) post on the station’s FACEBOOK page says, “Welcome to the all new Country super station in VERMONT! You can now listen to FROGGY all the way up in BURLINGTON and ST. ALBANS, all the way across the lake into PLATTSBURGHl, NY, and all points in between!”

Listen live here.

« see more Net News