Going Dark

LANSING COMMUNITY COLLEGE noncommercial Variety WLNZ (LCC RADIO 89.7)/LANSING, MI will go off the air on JUNE 30th after the school defunded the radio operation due to the college's budget issues, reports NBC affiliate WILX-TV/LANSING.

The station has been running on automation since the campus was closed on MARCH 18th; Station Mgr. DAEDALIAN LOWRY told the TV station that it is unclear whether the station will eventually be able to return to the air.

