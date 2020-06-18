-
Lansing Community College Defunds WLNZ/Lansing, MI In Budget Crunch, Station To Go Off The Air
June 18, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
LANSING COMMUNITY COLLEGE noncommercial Variety WLNZ (LCC RADIO 89.7)/LANSING, MI will go off the air on JUNE 30th after the school defunded the radio operation due to the college's budget issues, reports NBC affiliate WILX-TV/LANSING.
The station has been running on automation since the campus was closed on MARCH 18th; Station Mgr. DAEDALIAN LOWRY told the TV station that it is unclear whether the station will eventually be able to return to the air.
-