Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE RADIO GROUP Urban AC WJMR (JAMMIN 98.3)/MILWAUKEE's staff put together letters of tribute to GEORGE FLOYD. He was laid to rest last week at a private ceremony in HOUSTON (NET NEWS 6/9).

Brand Manager DON BLACK, air personalities EARL STOKES & ANDREA WILLIAMS, and others shared their feelings about his death and all that has happened since then. They put together a tribute, "DEAR GEORGE: Letters to a man whose death started a movement."

BLACK told ALL ACCESS, " This was probably one of the hardest things I had ever to put together. I believe our letters of tribute capture the feelings behind the tears shed following his death and conveys the hope for change and reform everywhere."

Tribute To GEORGE FLOYD

